CHICAGO — Police say two men are dead and a third is badly injured after someone fired shots into a car on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the deadly shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 81st Street in Ashburn.

Officers say the three men were inside of a vehicle in the area when they were all hit by gunfire.

According to police, the two men who were fatally injured were a 38-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his back and chest, and another man, whose age has not yet been determined, who suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say both were taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Officers say a third victim, a man whose age has not yet been determined, suffered a gunshot wound to his face and right shoulder and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say it is currently unclear who fired the shots and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.