CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a triple shooting Monday night in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

According to police, three men were walking in the 1300 block of E. 93rd St. when shots rang.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the body. He allegedly drove himself to the University of Chicago Hospital. His condition is unknown.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. A third male, 25, was also shot in the chest, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both men to Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

Police have announced no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.