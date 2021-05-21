2 critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were critically injured in a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the man and woman were near a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained several gunshot wounds to the body and the woman was struck to the neck and back.

Both victims were transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.