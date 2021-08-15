2 critical after overnight West Side double shooting

CHICAGO — Two men in their 30s are fighting for their lives after an overnight shooting on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of W. 12th Place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The men, believed to be 37 and 32, drove themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police said the 37-year-old was shot in the chest and lower back. The 32-year-old was shot in the chest and stomach.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.