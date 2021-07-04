2 critical after double shooting, crash on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO – Two people are hurt after a double shooting and crash Sunday in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

Paramedics told WGN that the incident happened in the area of S. Western Avenue & W. Columbus Avenue around 2:30 p.m. First responders discovered a multivehicle crash and found two people shot inside one of the vehicles.

According to paramedics, a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 67-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four people refused medical treatment.

Police clarified that authorities responded to the 7400 block of S. Western Ave. A preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting victims were traveling down the roadway when another car pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire.

No suspect is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.