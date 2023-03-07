CHICAGO — Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday that left two 24-year-old men in critical condition.

Police said it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of S. Kingston in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

According to police, one male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the body and another was shot in the back. Boh w

SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.