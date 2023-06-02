CHICAGO — Two people have been taken to a hospital after being shot Friday evening in Englewood while two children were in the car.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of West 71st Street in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said two victims, a man and woman, were traveling in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside.

The 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The 32-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Two children, that were also in the vehicle, were uninjured in the incident and were both transported to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation.

The investigation is ongoing.

