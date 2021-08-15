7-year-old killed, 6-year-old wounded after Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating after police say two young girls were shot, one fatally, on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

WGN has learned the two girls are sisters and were visiting relatives in the Belmont Central area before the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6200 block of W. Grand Avenue. Authorities say the young shooting victims were inside a vehicle when gunfire erupted.

Ambulances rushed both to Loyola Hospital for medical treatment.

Chicago police confirm that a 7-year-old girl was killed and a 6-year-old girl was wounded in the shooting.

Community activist Andrew Holmes said three shootings have taken place within the area since Friday night. He told WGN he is working to learn whether the trio of shootings is connected.

No shooter is in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

A CPD press conference is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with WGN for the latest.