Baby among 18 shot in Chicago as holiday weekend gets underway

CHICAGO — A baby girl was among 18 people shot in Chicago as the holiday weekend gets underway.

A 1-month-old baby girl was one of seven people shot Thursday night in Englewood. Police said three gunmen got out of a Jeep and started shooting in multiple directions around 8 p.m. on the 6500 block of South Halsted Street.

The infant was shot in the head and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The other people who were shot ranged in age from 15 to 46. All of them were listed in good condition.

Hours earlier, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in East Chatham in a double shooting around 2:45 p.m. on the 800 block of East 79th Street. A 61-year-old man was shot in the foot. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said they were caught in gang crossfire. The 9-year-old was in critical condition.

Three people were shot in Garfield Park Friday evening. Two men and a woman were driving near the 2900 block of West Van Buren Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday. One of the men said they drove in between two cars where the occupants were shooting at each other.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and in good condition at Mt. Sinai. A 38-year-old man was shot in the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The woman, 27, was shot throughout her body and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man drove himself to Loretto Hospital after being shot in the leg. Police said he was in good condition but was being uncooperative with details about the shooting. The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

A 20-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were standing in a gangway on the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when an occupant of a vehicle drove past in the alley and started shooting. The 20-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and is listed in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital. The other man was shot in the leg and listed in good condition at the same hospital.

A 25-year-old man was standing outside around midnight Friday on the 700 block of East 133rd Street when a man approached him and started shooting. The 25-year-old fled the scene and noticed he had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was standing outside around 11:30 p.m. on the 9800 block of South Ingleside Street when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The man sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. The man did not provide any further information about the shooting, police said.

A 22-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle on the 1800 block of South Fairfield Avenue around 9:15 p. m. when an someone in a car started shooting. The man was shot in the elbow and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle which was parked on the 4300 block of Artesian Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday when a dark colored Ford sedan pulled along his driver side door and stopped. Someone inside the car fired shots and fled southbound on Artesian Avenue. The man was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized.

A 25-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks around 8 p.m. Thursday while he was standing outside on the 2200 block of South Princeton Avenue. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized. The man was unable to provide any further details about the shooting, police said.

In preparation for the holiday weekend, Officers are switching to 12 hour shifts with no days off. CPD will deploy police officers to the lakefront and entertainment venues, but did not give specific numbers on just how many.

Brown is expected to address City Council Friday morning at 11 a.m. for a special meeting on violent crime.