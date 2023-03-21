The incident is the latest in a string of armed robberies involving city mail carriers

CHICAGO — Two Chicago postal workers were recently robbed at gunpoint, the latest in a string of armed robberies involving city mail carriers, police told WGN News on Tuesday.

The latest incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of N. Hoyne Ave., on Chicago’s North Side. According to police, a male carrier was in an alleyway when an armed suspect approached and stole postal property.

The armed suspect made off in a nearby white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, police said.

Days earlier, on Thursday, March 16, Chicago police said a postal carrier parked in the 100 block of S. Seeley Ave., on the city’s Near West Side, was also robbed at gunpoint.

Around 11:30 a.m., the postal worker was inside a parked vehicle when a gold Lexus approached and an armed suspect exited and demanded postal property. The victim complied and the Lexus drove off in an unknown direction.

Neither of the mail carriers was hurt.

CPD detectives are investigating. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.