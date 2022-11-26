Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Police Department officers were injured and five people are being questioned after a fight Saturday on the city’s Near North Side, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the report of multiple people fighting near West Division Street and North State Street, according to police.

An officer suffered bruising and abrasions and was taken to a local hospital in good condition, according to police. Another officer had an injury to their face and declined medical attention.

Five people of interest are in custody and being questioned by detectives, according to police.

Additional details haven’t been released at this time.