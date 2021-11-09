2 Chicago officers sprayed with ‘chemical substance’ while breaking up fight on West Side

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured after attempting to break up a fight.

Police said officers responded to the call of a battery around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of S. Springfield. Upon arrival, officers spotted a large group of females fighting.

As officers began to disperse the crowd, three females started spraying an unknown chemical substance into the crowd. Two officers were sprayed in the face.

The officers were transported in fair conditions to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.

One person, who refused police orders to leave the scene, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.