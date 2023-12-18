CHICAGO — Two Chicago men accused of killing a man to leverage power in a South Side street gang have been indicted on federal racketeering charges.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois said 24-year-old Diontae Harper and 21-year-old Amonti McClure have both been charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering.

The charges were announced in a news release issued on Monday afternoon.

According to an indictment returned in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, the charges stem from their alleged role in the 2020 killing of Paul Harris, which was allegedly motivated by their attempts to maintain and elevate their positions in the South Side street gang “Faceworld.”

Authorities say Harris was fatally shot on May 13, 2020, in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street in Auburn Gresham, while he was sitting in his car.

According to the indictment, members of the street gang are believed to engage in violence and traffic narcotics.

Harper is set to appear in court for arraignment on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and McClure will appear in court for arraignment on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is seeking to keep both men, who are already in custody, detained pending trial.

If convicted, the men could face a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison and the death penalty is also possible, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.