CHICAGO — Two Chicago men have been charged in the murder of a 22-year-old man on the West Side.

Moses Maldonado, 21, and Nicholas Samudio, 22, were arrested Sunday in the 2700 block of South Homan.

Earlier in the day, the pair are accused of shooting a 22-year-old man in the head and chest in the 2700 block of West 18th Street at around 2:15 a.m.

When arrested, Maldonado and Samudio were allegedly in a vehicle that was reported stolen in January.

Both were charged with first-degree murder, criminal trespassing to a vehicle, a resisting a peace officer. They are due in bond court on Wednesday.