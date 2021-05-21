2 charged in shooting of 2-year-old girl in Little Village

CHICAGO— Chicago police have arrested and charged two suspects in a shooting of a 2-year-old girl in Little Village.

David Contreras, 18 and Rodolfo Irigoyen, 21, are both facing charges in connection to the shooting. The two were arrested Wednesday.

Contreras faces four felony counts of attempted murder, felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Irigoyen was charged with felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Just before 7 p.m. last Friday, Chicago police responded to the 2800 block of West 26th Street on the report of a shooting. They said a 2-year-old girl was traveling inside a vehicle when another car drove up and fired shots.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the body and someone transported the child to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. She was then transported to Stroger Hospital.

The shooting came after an 8-year-old boy was shot last Thursday night in Lawndale. Police said they found 30 shell casings at the scene and he was an unintended target.

Advocates Andrew Holmes and Marvin Edwards said they were fed up with the recent shootings of juveniles.

“It makes no sense, we out here every night, somebody’s child shot,” Edwards said. Enough is enough.’

Contreras and Irigoyen will face a bond hearing on Friday.





