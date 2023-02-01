CHICAGO — A man and a woman have been charged following a home invasion Monday morning that left an 80-year-old in critical condition.

At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine on the report of a home invasion and shooting.

Police believe an 80-year-old man answered the door after a 51-year-old man, later identified as Mansfield Wallace, and a 31-year-old woman, later identified as Tabitha Hemphill, knocked on it.

They made entry without permission and a physical altercation ensued, CPD alleges.

The 80-year-old man, who had a FOID card, shot Wallace and he was transported in critical condition.

Police said the 80-year-old homeowner was battered during the physical altercation and he was transported in critical condition.

Less than an hour after the alleged incident, the pair was arrested.

Wallace was charged with home invasion causing injury and two counts of aggravated battery. Hemphill was charged with home invasion causing great bodily harm.

They are due in bond court on Wednesday.