CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March fatal shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police.

In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Police said they are still searching for a third suspect in the deadly shooting.

Abdul Ali, 20 (left) and Malik Parish, 22 (right) (Chicago police)

The shooting happened on March 1 on the 2300 block of West 72nd Place. According to police, the girl, identified as Nyzieya Moore, was inside a vehicle and on her way home from celebrating her 12th birthday, when gunshots were fired. Nyzieya was shot in the back of the head.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Police said surveillance video showed the offenders shooting at another vehicle, when Nyzieya and her family were driving by.

Police said an anonymous tip led them to the arrests of both men.

The offenders were in possession of a reported stolen vehicle when placed into custody, according to police.

Parish and Ali are expected in bond court Tuesday.