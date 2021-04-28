2 charged after September shooting death of 20-year-old in Albany Park

CHICAGO — Two people were charged after the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in Albany Park last year.

Prezila Apreza, 20, and Maverick Cela, 19, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder after being identified as those involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old on Sept. 16, 2020.

Police said the 20-year-old was shot and killed on the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue. The Chicago Sun-Times identified the man shot as Adam Samuel Lique. They said he was shot multiple times.

No further information was provided.