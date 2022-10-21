CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after a couple celebrating a birthday was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the West Loop.

It happened in the 0-100 block of North Green Street at around 9:30 p.m.

The couple, who spoke to WGN News on the condition of anonymity, said they were walking back to their car and attacked.

“I look up and I just see two individuals carrying what looked to be 9mm and with additional clips on the bottom of it,” the male victim said.

The woman’s Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet and the man’s cash were taken.

Later that night at around 11:40 p.m., Simeon Allen, 24, and Devonta Thompson, 26, were arrested in the 2100 block of West Warren Boulevard.

Both were charged with two counts of armed robbery.