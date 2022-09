CHICAGO — Two men have been charged after an armed carjacking of an elderly man last month.

Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, were arrested in the 7500 block of South Rhoades and the 1700 block of South State respectively.

They are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 74-year-old man in the 7300 block of South Champlain on Aug. 31.

Both were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.