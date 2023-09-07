CHICAGO — Two restaurants were robbed within minutes of each other in the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police have not established a connection between two robberies that occurred around the corner from each other on the North Side.

Police responded to a robbery at The Green Post pub near the 4700 block of North Rockwell Avenue around 11:45 p.m. A 33-year-old man told officers he was closing the bar when an unidentified man entered and demanded money from the register.

The employee complied and the offender took off on foot.

A weapon was not recovered and there were no reported injuries. There is currently no one in custody.

Just minutes earlier, another robbery took place at a sushi restaurant, Kimberli Sushi, near the 2500 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 11:22 p.m. A woman relayed to officers that an offender entered the restaurant and demanded money from the register.

She complied and the offender took off on foot.

There were no other injuries reported and a weapon was not recovered. There is currently no one in custody.

Police are actively investigating both incidents.