CHICAGO — Two brothers were shot and killed in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood just 20 minutes before a 15-year-old was shot five blocks away.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue. Police said the victims were standing in an alley when someone in a light colored sedan fired shots.

The victims were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, where they were pronounced dead.

The medical examiner have identified the brothers as 17-year-old Johnathan H. O’Neal and 20-year-old Benjamin I. O’Neal.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Just 20 minutes earlier, police said a 15-year-old boy was shot around 9:40 p.m. on the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue. Police said the teen was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a vehicle fired shots.

The teen was also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a graze wound to the back, and is listed in good condition.