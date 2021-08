2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer to appear in court Tuesday

CHICAGO — Two brothers charged in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French are due in court Tuesday.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice. Police said Eric Morgan was driving the vehicle.

Both brothers are scheduled to appear in bond court around noon.

Photo from 2019 of Emonte Morgan (left) and updated photo of Eric Morgan (right).

Citing a lack of evidence, police said that a third female passenger in the car has not been charged.

Emonte Morgan has a criminal background. He was previously charged with minor traffic offenses, including leaving the scene, operating a vehicle without a license and driving uninsured. He was also charged with battery and theft in 2019.

Chicago police officer Ella French was killed Saturday night during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Her partner remains hospitalized. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said the wounded officer is in critical condition but is “incrementally improving.”

According to police, the Chicago officers had stopped the vehicle with the Morgan brothers and the unidentified female passenger inside over expired plates. The occupants inside the vehicle opened fire towards the officers, leading to an exchange of bullets.

“There’s one reason that this happened. One reason. These two offenders killed Ella French and tried to kill [the second and third officer] there,” Brown said. “That’s the only person we’re pointing the finger at today.

“I won’t entertain finger-pointing at anyone or anything else. They need to be fully held accountable for her murder.”

One of the Morgan brothers was struck by gunfire and was initially transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

The news comes after federal prosecutors on Monday charged a Hammond, Indiana man with purchasing and then illegally supplying the semi-automatic handgun to one of the Morgan brothers. Jamal Danzy is accused of buying the weapon from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond, knowingly transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon, Brown said at the press conference.