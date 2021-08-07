2 children shot in Albany Park: police

CHICAGO — Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were shot in Albany Park late Friday night.

The boys were riding in the back seat of a black SUV around 11:40 p.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots at their SUV near West Montrose and North Albany avenues.

The 14-year-old was hit in the back of his neck. He was listed in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg. He was stabilized at the same hospital.

A police spokesperson says the woman who was driving the car was not injured.

Investigators have not released a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

More than 200 shooting victims this year have been minors.

In the other shootings, a man was killed while riding in a car in Humboldt Park.

Another man is in critical condition after he was shot in his jaw and mouth while passing through Lawndale.

Three women in a car were shot on the Far South Side community of Fernwood. One of the women was able to drive to Roseland Community Hospital where they were stabilized.

The boys were among nine people shot overnight while traveling in cars. In at least three of the incidents, the shooters fired from other vehicles.

Chicago police are searching for suspects in each case.



