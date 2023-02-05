CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night.

Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s car at gunpoint in the 4500 block of West West End Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The boys were placed into custody and charged accordingly. There is no additional information at this time.