CHICAGO — Two people have been arrested in an attempted crash and grab at a clothing store in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a blue pickup truck was driven into Tops and Bottoms, a retail store located at 3960 West Madison Street.

Police said officers were able to respond quickly enough and two people were taken into custody.

On Tuesday around 4:30 a.m., a shoe and clothing store in Wicker Park was hit by crash and grab thieves. In this case, the suspects used a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen from Lincoln Park.

Surveillance video shows four to five suspects leaving empty handed, but they also left a lot of damage to the building.

There have been no arrests made in Tuesday’s case.