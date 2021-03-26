2 arrested, charged after rideshare driver carjacked in East Garfield Park

Jazzlyne Russell White, 18 (Chicago police)

CHICAGO — Two people were arrested after a rideshare driver was carjacked in February.

Chicago police said Jazzlyne Russell White, 18, and a 17-year-old were arrested and charged with felony vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The 17-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Officials said the two were were arrested Wednesday after they were identified as the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 56-year-old rideshare driver on the 3800 block of W. Washington Boulevard.

The offenders were later seen at that same location, at which time, police said White was placed into custody without incident. The 17-year-old attempted to flee from officers, and after a short foot pursuit, was arrested.

No further information was available.

White is due in bond court Friday.