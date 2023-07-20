CHICAGO — A pair of teens are now in custody and charged with shooting a man during an attempted armed robbery.

The man, 22, was shot in the chest around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near 110th and Western while reportedly trying to stop the thieves when he was shot.

“Things for the most part seem safe over here but things are getting worse,” Adam Phillips, a Milano’s pizza delivery driver, said. “We see things closer to us more and more now.”

According to CWB Chicago, the man is the son of a Chicago police officer and was leaving a bar near 106th and Western with his friend.

The two walked a few blocks south when they were confronted by an armed robber. The man allegedly tackled the offender and was then shot at point-blank range.

The accused gunman, Kevin Ross, 17, is charged with attempted murder and robbery. Christopher Brooks, 18, the alleged getaway driver, is also facing the same charges.

CWB Chicago is reporting detectives found the weapon used in Brooks’ vehicle and shell casings matching those at the crime scene in his bedroom.