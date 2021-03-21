2 arrested after evading police, barricade situation in River North

CHICAGO – Police say a man is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a barricade situation at a River North construction site.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over a Maserati near Ernie & Wells around 4 p.m. That’s when they say a man and woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers caught the woman. However, the man was able to barricade himself in a nearby construction site.

A SWAT team was called to assist and the man was arrested a short time later. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

No word on charges at this time.