2 arrested after 16-year-old fatally shot in Marquette Park: police

CHICAGO — Two men were arrested after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Marquette Park shooting.

Chicago police said the boy was visiting a friend on the 6300 block of South Richmond Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday when two men started an argument.

The two men then started punching the 16-year-old. The teen left the apartment he was at and ran down the street. The two men then chased him and shot him.

The teen was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The men were arrested.

No further information was provided.