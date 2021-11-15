2 armored truck guards shot while loading ATM on South Side

Security guards taken to hospital in critical condition after attempted robbery in Chatham

CHICAGO — Two guards from an armored truck were shot during a robbery on Chicago South Side Monday.

Police said the truck was in the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:30 a.m. in the Chatham neighborhood. The guards were loading an ATM machine when 2 – 4 armed men approached the guards and demanded money.

One of the guards, a 47-year-old woman was shot six times, according to police. She was taken to the hospital in “traumatic arrest,” according to fire officials.

The second guard, a 46-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach area, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Police said the armed men were wearing masks. The men fled the scene.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

No one is in custody.

Police and FBI are investigating.