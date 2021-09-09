3 armed robberies reported within 30 minutes in River North, 1 man shot

CHICAGO — Three armed robberies happened about 30 minutes from each other in River North, hours after residents met with police about their concerns over crime in the neighborhood. Aman was shot in one of the incidents.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, three men were walking on the 300 block of West Ontario Street when three armed men exited a black SUV.

The suspects took the men’s phones and wallets and left the scene. The men were not injured.

Only 15 minutes later, two men were walking on the 600 block of North LaSalle Street when four men got out of a gray SUV and robbed them at gunpoint. The suspects stole an iPhone. Police did not report any injuries.

About 15 minutes later around 2:15 a.m., two men and a woman were sitting in a parked car around 2:15 a.m. on the 200 block of West Erie Street when two other men and another woman got out of a black SUV and robbed them.

One of the men in the car, a 31-year-old, was shot in the back during the struggle. He was hospitalized at Rush Hospital in fair condition.

No one has been taken into custody in either case and Area Three detectives are investigating.