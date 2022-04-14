CHICAGO — Several CTA riders were the victims of separate armed robberies Thursday morning. Two of those robberies were reported at the CTA Pink Line Kedzie Station just before 2 a.m.

According to preliminary police information, a 23-year-old woman was on the train when she was approached by two men wearing all black clothing. One of the men pulled out a handgun and put the gun on the side of her head while demanding all her belongings.

The men then exited the train and fled in an unknown direction, police said. The woman was not injured and refused medical attention on scene.

A short time after, police said two men exited a Pink Line train and were on the platform when two unknown men approached them. The offenders pointed guns at the two men and demanded their belongings and ran northbound.

Some of the victims’ personal belongings were recovered nearby.

A few hours later at the Red Line station on the 1100 block of W. Bryn Mawr, authorities said a 48-year-old man told officers he was sleeping on a train when an unknown man woke him up, pointed a gun at him and demanded his belongings.

The offender took the man’s property from the victim’s pockets and then exited the train, according to preliminary police information.

The victim was not injured.

No one is in custody in any of the incidents as police investigate.