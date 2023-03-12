CHICAGO — Two 19-year-olds and a teen were injured in shootings that took place on the city’s West Side Saturday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was standing outside near the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street when an offender fired shots at him. He suffered gunshot wound to the left ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

Police reported that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the wrist in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood near the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road Saturday evening.

Police say the boy heard a loud noise and felt pain. He was transported to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the wrist. He is listed in good condition as well.

Police responded to a report of a 19-year-old shot in the city’s West lawn neighborhood Saturday evening. Police found the man near the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say he was unable to provide further details and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where is listed in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody for any of the incidents but police are actively investigating.