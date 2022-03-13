19-year-old woman killed, man seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chatham, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire, striking both teens in the head.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man remains in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and the homicide is under investigation by Area Two detectives.