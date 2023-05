Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman died after she was dropped off Monday night at St. Bernard Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

At around 8:45 p.m., the woman, later identified as Jaemiya Seymore, was shot in the 6200 block of South King Drive.

Police said two unidentified males dropped her off at St. Bernard Hospital.

Seymore sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.