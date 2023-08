CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man from North Chicago has been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old shot and killed on the Northwest Side in May.

Jesus Toledo was arrested Saturday in the 3900 block of Fountain Square in Waukegan.

Authorities believe he was one of the suspects responsible for the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy on May 20 in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Street.

Toledo was charged with first-degree murder.