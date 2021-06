CHICAGO — A 19-year-old was shot while waiting for a CTA bus in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The teen was standing at a bus stop on the 1000 block of East 79th Street around 9 a.m. when two men started shooting at him, police said.

The teen was shot in the leg and thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.