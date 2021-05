CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was walking down the street in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 2:17 p.m. when an unknown vehicle drove up and two occupants exited the car, opening fire.

The victim was struck to the back and was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.