CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in West Englewood late Sunday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street and discovered a man with several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is currently in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.