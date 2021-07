CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Augusta Boulevard just before 1:50 p.m. when two unknown men approached before revealing firearms and opening fire.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The man was struck to the right shoulder and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation.