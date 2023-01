CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is in critical conditional after being shot in the head in Near West Side early Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was walking on the sidewalk at the 100 block of South Western Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when someone in a car fired shots.

The man was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.