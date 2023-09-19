CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot while riding a scooter in Wicker Park, according to Chicago police.

Officers say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of North Artesian Avenue.

The man told police that he was in the area when he heard shots and felt pain.

Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Currently it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.