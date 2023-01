CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of South Wabash, when the 19-year-old heard shots and felt pain.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition — but was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.