19-year-old man charged in connection to shooting that wounded 2, including 1-year-old boy

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in a shooting that critically wounded a 28-year-old man and injured a 1-year-old boy, according to police.

Maalik Lumpkins, of the 10000 block of South Emerald Avenue was arrested on Thursday evening in the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue when he was identified as one of the perpetrators who was involved in a shooting that injured two people in the 7400 block of South State Street on Thursday afternoon.

Lumpkins is due in Central Bond Court on Sunday. There is no mugshot available at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.