CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to a Roseland murder of a 22-year-old woman back in July, according to the Chicago Police Department.

19-year-old Jamari Champion, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman back in July 2023. (Courtesy: Chicago Police Department)

Jamari Champion, 19, was charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of issuance of warrant after being arrested by members of CPD and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue Wednesday.

Police said Champion was identified as the man who, on July 8, 2023, shot and killed a 22-year-old woman in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue.

At the time of the murder, CPD said the woman was walking down the sidewalk on South Perry around 4 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire and shot her in the back of the head.

The 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Champion has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No other information is available at this time.