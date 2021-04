CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Monroe Avenue at approximately 2:18 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Loretto Hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.