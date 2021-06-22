19-year-old fatally shot in Fuller Park

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in the city’s Fuller Park neighborhood Monday night.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on the 300 block of West 52nd Place around 9:45 p.m. when a man stepped out of another vehicle and started shooting at the car she was in.

The woman was shot on the lower back and on the side of her body. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigating.