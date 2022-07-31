CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has died after a shooting in Rogers Park Sunday afternoon.

Area Alderwoman Maria Haddon, who represents the 49th Ward, shared on Facebook that the shooting that occurred at the intersection of Clark and Touhy around 1:15 p.m. is believed to be a targeted and gang-related homicide.

The 19-year-old was reportedly shot in the head while inside a Gray Mercedes before crashing into a nearby fence. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.

Nearby local Valerie Papuga spoke to WGN News and said she heard the gunfire.

“I was just walking to the gas station because I was going to go to the beach…and I heard a lot of bangs,” Papuga said. “I didn’t think much of it because it’s Chicago, unfortunately, and then I saw an SUV drive by really fast. Didn’t think much of it because people speed down Touhy all the time. I got to the beach and saw people post on the Facebook group that there was a shooting.”

The area of Clark and Toughy has since reopened after authorities closed the area to conduct a shooting investigation.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.