19-year-old Chicago man charged with first-degree murder after suburban teen killed, 4 others shot

EVANSTON, Ill. — A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after a 17-year-old suburban teen was killed and four others were shot last month near an Evanston gas station.

Leonard Galvez, 19, of Chicago, was charged Thursday following an investigation by Evanston police and The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. He is facing one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Galvez admitted to detectives that he was the driver of the offending vehicle. Authorities did not give any additional information on other possible suspects at this time.

On Nov. 28, Evanston police responded to a shooting near the Mobil gas station in the 1900 block of Green Bay Road.

A 17-year-old boy, later identified as Carl Dennison III, of Skokie, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was transported in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Carl Dennison

The other three victims, two teens and an 18-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old remains hospitalized as well.

Following the shooting, a balloon release was held for Dennison III, who was a senior at Niles North High School.

“Everyone said he was like me. He had my laugh,” said father Carl Dennison Jr. “I’m hurt.”

Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-866-5000.